UK's Johnson Appeals For Snap Election To Break Brexit Deadlock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

UK's Johnson appeals for snap election to break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Thursday for an early election after a series of votes in parliament tore up his hardline Brexit stance and left him without a majority

Johnson will deliver an address in which he "will argue that it is now time for the people to decide after parliament has failed them so we can resolve this once and for all," a Downing Street spokesman said.

Johnson will deliver an address in which he "will argue that it is now time for the people to decide after parliament has failed them so we can resolve this once and for all," a Downing Street spokesman said.

The timing of the vote itself was still being debated as the country raced toward an October 31 departure from the European Union without a plan for what comes next.

But election battle lines were drawn across the front pages of British newspapers after a particularly bruising week of UK politics did little to resolve the three-year impasse.

The main opposition Labour-backing Daily Mirror branded Johnson "Britain's worst PM" for threatening a "reckless no-deal Brexit".

The Daily Mail shot back by calling Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a "chicken" for refusing to back Johnson's call for a general election on October 15.

The election talk ramped up despite a vote in parliament on Wednesday in which the main opposition Labour Party refused to heed Johnson's call for an election -- at least for now.

