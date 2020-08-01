LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promoted numerous members of his party, his brother and a Russian media mogul to the House of Lords on Friday.

The government published the Names of 36 prominent public figures who were given a peerage for life and will sit on the parliament's unelected upper house with the Queen's blessing.

The lists are headed by a total of 19 pro-Brexit members of the ruling Conservative Party, including Johnson's younger brother Jo, who resigned from the cabinet last year.

Several former Labour lawmakers who challenged the party's opposition to EU exit also made the cut, as did Evgeny Lebedev, the Russian-born owner of The Independent and The Evening Standard newspapers.

Lord Speaker Norman Fowler criticized Johnson for refusing to slim down the House of Lords, which has been seen as bloated. The nearly 830 strong chamber will now be almost 200 greater than the House of Commons.