UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Appoints Brother, Tories, British-Russian Publisher To House Of Lords

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 01:10 AM

UK's Johnson Appoints Brother, Tories, British-Russian Publisher to House of Lords

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promoted numerous members of his party, his brother and a Russian media mogul to the House of Lords on Friday.

The government published the Names of 36 prominent public figures who were given a peerage for life and will sit on the parliament's unelected upper house with the Queen's blessing.

The lists are headed by a total of 19 pro-Brexit members of the ruling Conservative Party, including Johnson's younger brother Jo, who resigned from the cabinet last year.

Several former Labour lawmakers who challenged the party's opposition to EU exit also made the cut, as did Evgeny Lebedev, the Russian-born owner of The Independent and The Evening Standard newspapers.

Lord Speaker Norman Fowler criticized Johnson for refusing to slim down the House of Lords, which has been seen as bloated. The nearly 830 strong chamber will now be almost 200 greater than the House of Commons.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Norman United Kingdom Chamber Media From Government Cabinet Slim Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

4 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

2 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.