LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed David Frost, who currently serves as chief Brexit negotiator, as the country's new national security adviser on Sunday.

"I am delighted to appoint David Frost as my next National Security Adviser. He is an experienced diplomat, policy thinker, and proven negotiator, with a strong belief in building Britain's place in the world," Johnson said a government press release.

Frost replaces outgoing national security adviser Mark Sedwill, who had served in the post since 2017. The chief Brexit negotiator stated that he will remain in his former position and added that he will help establish a new strategic vision for the UK.

"My aim is to support the Prime Minister in setting a new strategic vision for Britain's place in the world as an independent country after the end of the EU transition period, and in championing that vision as we strengthen our international relationships," Frost said in the press release.

According to the ITV broadcaster, Frost is a close ally to Dominic Cummings, Johnson's top political adviser.

Earlier on Sunday, Sedwill announced that he will step down from his civil service roles in September. He has been nominated by Johnson to receive a life peerage following more than 30 years of service working for the government.