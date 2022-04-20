UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia on Wednesday to treat British mercenaries captured in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol humanely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia on Wednesday to treat British mercenaries captured in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol humanely.

"I urge the Russian state to treat (them) humanely and with compassion," he said in parliament.

Johnson said his government does not encourage British citizens to go and fight for Ukraine.

"In fact, we actively dissuade people from going to that theater of conflict," he added.

National militia in the Donetsk People's Republic are holding Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner in custody. Johnson said Aslin had been serving with the Ukrainian infantry for the past four years.

Aslin said in a televised interview that he surrendered after the Ukrainian government turned its back on him. He pleaded with Johnson to have him exchanged for jailed Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk.