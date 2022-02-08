UrduPoint.com

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania In Row With China Over Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 08:37 PM

UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture Nominees

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday told his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, that the United Kingdom was disappointed by China using "coercive trading practices" against Lithuania, in response to Vilnius decision to host a Taiwanese representative office.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's disappointment in China's use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania, and Prime Minister Šimonytė welcomed the UK's support at the World Trade Organisation on the issue," a spokesperson for Johnsons office said after both leaders held talks in London.

Following Lithuanian governments decision last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and reportedly banned Lithuanian businesses from the Chinese market, so the European Union initiated a suit at the World Trade Organization.

According to the Downing Street statement, Johnson and Simonyte also addressed current tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border and agreed that any invasion by Russia into Ukraine would be a "disastrous mistake.

"

They also agreed that it was important to continue providing practical economic and defense support to Kiev, and shared concern at the severe cost to the Russian people and their economy should President Vladimir Putin move his troops over Ukraine's border.

The situation regarding Ukraine have worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns about Russia's military buildup at the Ukraine border, saying Moscow is preparing an invasion. The European Union has also expressed concerns about possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China European Union London Vladimir Putin Kiev United Kingdom United States Lithuania Border Market Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Sto ..

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture N ..

28 seconds ago
 AJK University to conduct face to face exams from ..

AJK University to conduct face to face exams from Feb 15

30 seconds ago
 Capital police committed to resolve public issues ..

Capital police committed to resolve public issues on priority: IGP

31 seconds ago
 Punjab University issues online form submission sc ..

Punjab University issues online form submission schedule

33 seconds ago
 'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to pro ..

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to projects in FESCO region'

31 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Deli ..

Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Delivery of F-16 Fighters

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>