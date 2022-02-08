UKs Johnson Backs Lithuania in Row With China Over Taiwan

'Belfast,' 'Coda,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'West Side Story' Among Oscar Best Picture Nominees

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday told his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, that the United Kingdom was disappointed by China using "coercive trading practices" against Lithuania, in response to Vilnius decision to host a Taiwanese representative office.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's disappointment in China's use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania, and Prime Minister Šimonytė welcomed the UK's support at the World Trade Organisation on the issue," a spokesperson for Johnsons office said after both leaders held talks in London.

Following Lithuanian governments decision last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and reportedly banned Lithuanian businesses from the Chinese market, so the European Union initiated a suit at the World Trade Organization.

According to the Downing Street statement, Johnson and Simonyte also addressed current tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border and agreed that any invasion by Russia into Ukraine would be a "disastrous mistake.

"

They also agreed that it was important to continue providing practical economic and defense support to Kiev, and shared concern at the severe cost to the Russian people and their economy should President Vladimir Putin move his troops over Ukraine's border.

The situation regarding Ukraine have worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns about Russia's military buildup at the Ukraine border, saying Moscow is preparing an invasion. The European Union has also expressed concerns about possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.