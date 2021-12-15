UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Branded 'Worst Possible Prime Minister At Worst Possible Time'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:53 PM

UK's Johnson Branded 'Worst Possible Prime Minister at Worst Possible Time'

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson is the "worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time," following Johnson's failure to rally all of his own Conservative Party lawmakers behind the new COVID-19 measures proposed by the government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson is the "worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time," following Johnson's failure to rally all of his own Conservative Party lawmakers behind the new COVID-19 measures proposed by the government.

"The British public are looking for a prime minister with the trust and the authority to lead Britain through the crisis. Instead, we're burdened with the worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time," Starmer told Parliament during a heated televised exchange with Johnson.

Nearly 100 of the 361 Conservative lawmakers voted on Tuesday evening against the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 passes in nightclubs and large venues, despite a personal appeal from Johnson to them just before the vote.

The controversial restriction, which some Conservative legislators described as an attack on civil liberties, was eventually passed thanks largely to the support from the opposition Labour Party, a fact Starmer took good care to highlight.

"The Labour party showed the leadership that the Prime Minister lacked. If it wasn't for Labour votes, his government wouldn't have been able to introduce vital public health measures," he stressed.

In his defense, Johnson replied that he respected "the feelings, the anxieties" his colleagues have about restrictions on their liberty and the liberty of people, but insisted that the governments approach to tackling the spreading of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus "balanced and proportionate."

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Vote Lead United Kingdom All From Government Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

24 minutes ago
 Russia Has No Aggressive Intentions Toward Ukraine ..

Russia Has No Aggressive Intentions Toward Ukraine - Zakharova on G7 Statement

39 seconds ago
 Nutrition International provides vitamin A analyzi ..

Nutrition International provides vitamin A analyzing devices to Food Authority

41 seconds ago
 Indian Police Track, Eliminate Suspect in Jammu an ..

Indian Police Track, Eliminate Suspect in Jammu and Kashmir Attack on Police Bus

43 seconds ago
 Japanese Parliament Passes Additional $315 Billion ..

Japanese Parliament Passes Additional $315 Billion Budget For Economic Recovery

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.