UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Calls Capitol Violence 'Disgusting,' Urges Peaceful Transfer Of Power In US

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

UK's Johnson Calls Capitol Violence 'Disgusting,' Urges Peaceful Transfer of Power in US

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the ongoing violence inside the US Capitol building is "disgusting" and called for a "peaceful and orderly" transfer of power in the United States.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Johnson tweeted.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Protest World Police Democracy Trump United Kingdom United States Chamber Congress

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

2 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

2 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

2 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

2 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.