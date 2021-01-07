LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the ongoing violence inside the US Capitol building is "disgusting" and called for a "peaceful and orderly" transfer of power in the United States.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Johnson tweeted.