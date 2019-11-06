UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had to push for a snap general election after parliament "refused to budge" on Brexit

The Conservative leader launched the campaign officially by delivering a speech outside his Downing Street office, hours after the UK parliament was dissolved.

"No one much wants to have an early election in December but we've got to the stage where we've got no choice because our parliament is paralyzed," Johnson said.

He slammed members of parliament for "refusing time and again to deliver Brexit and honor the mandate of the people."

He said it was "mind-boggling" how his "oven-ready" Brexit deal was first approved by parliament only to be delayed in the same sitting.

The European Union agreed to postpone Brexit until the end of January. Johnson said resulting uncertainty was hurting the economy as it prevented hundreds of billions of Pounds in "pent-up" investment from flooding the country once it got out.