LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that he is calling for an urgent meeting of NATO leader "as soon as possible" because of the situation around Ukraine.

"I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible" Johnson wrote on Twitter.