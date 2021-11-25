UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting On Migrant Deaths In English Channel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:17 AM

UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting on Migrant Deaths in English Channel - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee later on Wednesday following reports that more than 20 migrants have died off the northern coast of France while trying to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom, the Sky News broadcaster reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee later on Wednesday following reports that more than 20 migrants have died off the northern coast of France while trying to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

French media has reported that at least 27 people have died in the English Channel earlier on Wednesday after their boat capsized.

More than 25,600 people a figure that is more than triple the total for last year as a whole have illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021.

Named after the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) where they held, the so-called COBRA meetings are used to coordinate the government's response to national or regional crises, or during overseas events with major implications for the UK.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Died United Kingdom Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

17 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

42 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

17 minutes ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.