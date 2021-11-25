UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee later on Wednesday following reports that more than 20 migrants have died off the northern coast of France while trying to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom, the Sky News broadcaster reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee later on Wednesday following reports that more than 20 migrants have died off the northern coast of France while trying to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

French media has reported that at least 27 people have died in the English Channel earlier on Wednesday after their boat capsized.

More than 25,600 people a figure that is more than triple the total for last year as a whole have illegally crossed from France to the UK in 2021.

Named after the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) where they held, the so-called COBRA meetings are used to coordinate the government's response to national or regional crises, or during overseas events with major implications for the UK.