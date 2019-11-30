UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday during a visit to the London Bridge stabbing scene that violent criminals should be locked up longer instead of being released on parole

"I have long said that this system simply is not working. It does not make sense for us as a society to put people convicted of terrorism or serious violent offenses out on early release," he told reporters.

Johnson argued that people should serve the term of which they were sentenced and promised that he was "committed to increasing sentences for serious and violent offenders.

"

London Bridge remains closed as forensic scientists and investigators work at the site of Friday's stabbing that claimed the lives of a man and a woman. Three others were injured.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said they believed that the attacker, Usman Khan, had been acting alone. He was given a 16-year prison time on terror-related charges in 2013 but was freed on parole late last year.