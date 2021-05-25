UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Calls For Immediate Release Of Protasevich, Warns Belarus Of Consequences

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:25 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich, a detained co-founder of a Telegram channel that coordinated last year's protests in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich, a detained co-founder of a Telegram channel that coordinated last year's protests in Belarus.

Protasevich was detained by the Belarusian law enforcement after his flight made an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday. The activist, who has been designated as terrorist by the Belarusian authorities for his alleged role in the post-election civil unrest, may face up to 15 years in prison. On Monday, in a video message circulated by state-run Belarusian media, Protasevich confessed to fomenting mass riots.

He said that he had no health issues and security officers treated him in accordance with law.

"The video of Roman Protasevich makes for deeply distressing viewing. As a journalist and a passionate believer in freedom of speech I call for his immediate release. Belarus' actions will have consequences," Johnson tweeted.

Protasevich's Telegram channel Nexta has been designated as extremist by Minsk for directing riots in the country in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

