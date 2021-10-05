UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

UK's Johnson Calls Insulate Britain Climate Road Protesters 'Irresponsible Crusties'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday branded as "irresponsible crusties," the Insulate Britain protesters who have been blocking roads in and around London to draw the government's attention to the need to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday branded as "irresponsible crusties," the Insulate Britain protesters who have been blocking roads in and around London to draw the government's attention to the need to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK.

"There are some people, Nick, who call those individuals 'legitimate protesters.' They're not. I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day's work and doing considerable damage to the economy," Johnson told LBC radio host Nick Ferrari at the Conservative Party annual conference taking place in Manchester.

On Monday, climate protesters from Insulate Britain brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of London, after previously causing havoc on three busy highways encircling London and the road leading to the Port of Dover in southern England.

The group have been staging their sit-down demonstrations on main roads for the last three weeks in spite of the government threatening them with prison terms and hefty fines.

Insulate Britain, which claims that the �1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) announced by the government is only 0.2% of what is needed to properly insulate the 29 million homes in the UK, has said that 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and that thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Traffic London Dover Manchester United Kingdom From Government Ferrari Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fresh survey on drug addicts to be conducted in 20 ..

Fresh survey on drug addicts to be conducted in 2023

13 seconds ago
 Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area r ..

Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area residents: IWMB

14 seconds ago
 UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveri ..

UAE announces 176 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Turkey conducting test studies on spacecraft for m ..

Turkey conducting test studies on spacecraft for moon mission

18 seconds ago
 Turkey rescues 146 asylum seekers pushed back by G ..

Turkey rescues 146 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece

2 minutes ago
 Services exports increase by 26pc in two months

Services exports increase by 26pc in two months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.