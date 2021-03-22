UrduPoint.com
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the recent violent riots in Bristol unacceptable and called on compatriots to express opinion peacefully and in accordance with the law.

"I think that all that kind of thing is unacceptable. And I think that people obviously have a right to protest in this country, but they should protest peacefully and legally," Johnson told reporters.

Several hundred people gathered in central Bristol on Sunday, protesting against the expansion of police powers at demonstrations.

Protesters were spraying paint and throwing objects at law enforcement officers. They set fire to police vehicles and broke the windows of a police station.

According to Bristol Chief Constable Andy Marsh, at least 12 police vehicles were damaged, including two that completely burned away.

About 20 police officers were injured during the riots and two of them were hospitalized with fractures. At least seven participants in the clashes were detained. The police began a large-scale investigation and search for the offenders.

