MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and a variety of other topics on the bilateral and international agendas, including a prospective Free Trade Agreement.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today," the UK Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the press release, the two officials discussed their countries' progress in COVID-19 vaccination and agreed to "continue working closely together to share insights and information."

"The leaders agreed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Canada would unlock huge opportunities for both of our countries.

They agreed to redouble their efforts to secure an FTA as soon as possible," the statement read.

Among foreign policy issues, the two leaders discussed relations with such countries as China and Iran, as well as the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane in Tehran last year. Johnson was cited as noting the "remarkable alignment" between the UK and Canada on foreign policy goals, including girls' education, freedom of media, climate change and human rights.

The top-level G7 summit is taking place in the Cornish seaside resort town of Carbis Bay from Friday to Sunday.