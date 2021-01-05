LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his upcoming official visit India in light of the rapid spreading of the new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom that has forced him to impose a fresh national lockdown in England, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister [Johnson] spoke to [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned. In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus," the official statement said.