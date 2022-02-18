UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the shelling of a kindergarten, which Kiev has blamed on the forces of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, was a "false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians" and lay ground for an alleged Russian invasion

Earlier in the day, the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics said that the Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on their positions. The Ukrainian security forces also reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas. They further claimed that the LPR forces hit a kindergarten in a settlement on the territory controlled by Kiev, calling it a terrorist attack on Ukraine.

"A kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be, what we know was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pre-text, a spurious provocation for Russian action," Johnson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The LPR has denied Kiev's accusations, in turn claiming that the incident was staged by Ukraine to discredit the separatists and launch an attack on the breakaway region.