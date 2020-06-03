UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Condemns George Floyd Killing, Calls For 'lawful' Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:56 PM

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls for 'lawful' protests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the killing of George Floyd by police in the United States but declined to say whether he had spoken about the issue with key ally Donald Trump

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the killing of George Floyd by police in the United States but declined to say whether he had spoken about the issue with key ally Donald Trump.

"I think what happened in the United States was appalling, inexcusable," Johnson told lawmakers in parliament, in his first public comment on the case.

"We all saw it on our screens and I perfectly understand people's right to protest what took place," he added.

"Obviously I also believe that protests should take place in a lawful and reasonable way." But Johnson avoided answering questions as to whether he had raised the matter with the president, as Britain eyes a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

Floyd, an unarmed African-American, died last week after a police officer in the US city Minneapolis knelt on his neck, an incident captured on video by a witness.

The officer concerned has been charged with third-degree murder.

The killing has prompted waves of angry and sometimes violent protests in cities across the country and around the world.

Johnson's comments echoed those of British police chiefs Wednesday.

"We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life," they said in a joint statement.

"Justice and accountability should follow.

"We are also appalled to see the violence and damage that has happened in so many US cities since then."The police chiefs appealed for people in Britain to "work with officers" as protests mount over Floyd's killing, just as a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is being eased.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Protest World Police Parliament Trump Died George Minneapolis United States All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

20 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

21 seconds ago

UNODC kicks off Virtual Advocacy Campaign against ..

23 seconds ago

US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

25 seconds ago

138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

26 seconds ago

Three Drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.