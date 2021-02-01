(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the coup in Myanmar and the imprisonment of de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Johnson tweeted: "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."