UK's Johnson Condemns Myanmar Coup, Suu Kyi Imprisonment
Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:23 PM
London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the coup in Myanmar and the imprisonment of de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Johnson tweeted: "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."