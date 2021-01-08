UrduPoint.com
UKs Johnson Condemns Trump For 'Encouraging' Protesters To Storm US Capitol

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned outgoing US President Donald Trump for "encouraging" his followers to storm the Capitol building as the US Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned outgoing US President Donald Trump for "encouraging" his followers to storm the Capitol building as the US Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

"He encouraged people to storm the Capitol and in so far as the president has consistently cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that is completely wrong," Johnson said during a televised press conference.

After stressing that "all his life America has stood" as an ideal of freedom and democracy, the prime minister said that he "unreservedly condemned encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way they did in the Capitol.

"

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate. However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

Johnson also said that he was "very pleased" that Biden has now been duly confirmed as the next president of the United States and that democracy had prevailed.

