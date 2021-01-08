UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK´s Johnson Condemns Trump For 'Encouraging' Protesters To Storm US Capitol

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

UK´s Johnson Condemns Trump for 'Encouraging' Protesters to Storm US Capitol

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned outgoing US President Donald Trump for "encouraging" his followers to storm the Capitol building as the US Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

"He encouraged people to storm the Capitol and in so far as the president has consistently cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that is completely wrong," Johnson said during a televised press conference.

After stressing that "all his life America has stood" as an ideal of freedom and democracy, the prime minister said that he "unreservedly condemned encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way they did in the Capitol.

"

On Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters encircled the Capitol building to protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which they claim are illegitimate. However, a large group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

Johnson also said that he was "very pleased" that Biden has now been duly confirmed as the next president of the United States and that democracy had prevailed.

Related Topics

Election Senate Storm Prime Minister Protest Police Democracy Trump United Kingdom United States Chamber Congress All

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

1 hour ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

1 hour ago

Mosques, Primary Schools to Resume Work in Gaza St ..

22 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

1 hour ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

1 hour ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.