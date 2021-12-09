UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, citing long-standing ties between the countries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, citing long-standing ties between the countries.

In a tweet, Johnson said "Congratulations to @OlafScholz on your appointment as German Chancellor. Germany and the UK are close friends and staunch allies and I look forward to working closely together in the years ahead."