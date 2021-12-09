UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Congratulates New German Chancellor Scholz

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:32 AM

UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor Scholz

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, citing long-standing ties between the countries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, citing long-standing ties between the countries.

In a tweet, Johnson said "Congratulations to @OlafScholz on your appointment as German Chancellor. Germany and the UK are close friends and staunch allies and I look forward to working closely together in the years ahead."

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Germany United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

7 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

2 hours ago
 Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Woods to make comeback from injury next week

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Int ..

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Interim in Lebanon After Scandal ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Uk ..

Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacked

4 minutes ago
 US boss apologizes after laying off 900 employees ..

US boss apologizes after laying off 900 employees over Zoom

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.