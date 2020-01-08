UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Decries Iran's Missile Attack On US Bases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned Iran's strikes at US bases in Iraq, describing them as reckless and dangerous

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned Iran's strikes at US bases in Iraq, describing them as reckless and dangerous.

"We, of course, condemn the attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition forces. Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation," Johnson said during his speech in the parliament.

He noted that the United Kingdom was doing everything possible to find a diplomatic solution for the situation in the middle East and to protect UK troops in the region.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the coalition headquarters.

