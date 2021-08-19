LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, agreed on Thursday that their priority was to evacuate UK and Australian nationals and former Afghan employees from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in the Central Asian nation, Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The leaders agreed the immediate priority was to evacuate their nationals and former employees from Afghanistan, and to continue working together to achieve this," an official spokesperson was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, Morrison also thanked Johnson for the UK's help in evacuating 76 Australians in a Royal Air Force flight on Wednesday, and Johnson stressed the need for a concerted international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by increasing aid to the region and resettling refugees.

The UK prime minister, which will host the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in November, also took the opportunity to underline the importance of setting ambitious targets for reaching carbon net zero emissions and increasing climate financing, the statement added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.