UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Discusses Afghanistan With Dutch Prime Minister - Downing Street

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:50 AM

UK's Johnson Discusses Afghanistan With Dutch Prime Minister - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan. They agreed to continue working together, alongside other NATO allies, on the immediate effort to evacuate our nationals and former staff from Afghanistan," the office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Johnson described his five-point plan to handle the risk of humanitarian crisis in the Central Asian country.

Johnson and Rutte agreed that the international community must join forces in resettling refugees from Afghanistan and increasing humanitarian aid to the region.

"They also agreed that any recognition of a new Afghan Government should happen on a coordinated, rather than unilateral, basis," the office concluded.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many trying to leave the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia United Kingdom August From Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

25 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

25 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

25 minutes ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

25 minutes ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

25 minutes ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.