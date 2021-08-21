LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan. They agreed to continue working together, alongside other NATO allies, on the immediate effort to evacuate our nationals and former staff from Afghanistan," the office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Johnson described his five-point plan to handle the risk of humanitarian crisis in the Central Asian country.

Johnson and Rutte agreed that the international community must join forces in resettling refugees from Afghanistan and increasing humanitarian aid to the region.

"They also agreed that any recognition of a new Afghan Government should happen on a coordinated, rather than unilateral, basis," the office concluded.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many trying to leave the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement.