UK's Johnson Dodges Questions On Ex-Chief Adviser's Allegations Over COVID-19 Handling

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK's Johnson Dodges Questions on Ex-Chief Adviser's Allegations Over COVID-19 Handling

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday avoided to answer direct questions on former top adviser Dominic Cummings' scathing allegations about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and only argued that some of the claims were not based on reality.

In a seven-hour statement before the Parliament's health and science select committees on Wednesday, Johnson's former aide made an unprecedented attack on Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as he openly blamed them for tens of thousands of unnecessary coronavirus-related deaths. Cummings said, for example, that his boss was "unfit" to be prime minister and that at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak he had downplayed the threat by calling it a "scare story" and repeatedly ignoring advise to lock the country down.

"I think some of the commentary I've heard doesn't bear any relation to reality," Johnson told reporters when directly asked if Cummings had told the truth in his evidence.

The prime minister refused, however, to comment on Cummings' claims that he was unfit to lead the government.

"I make no comment on that," Johnson said, stressing that his government did everything they could to protect the health service and minimize transmission with the knowledge they had.

He also denied having said that he would rather see bodies pile high on the streets than order a third lockdown, a commentary Cummings claimed he had heard from the prime minister in his office.

"I've already made my position very clear on that point," Johnson stressed.

Insisting in downplaying his former aide's allegations, Johnson said that he is currently concentrating in delivering the roadmap out of the lockdown.

