UK's Johnson, EU Chief To Hold Brexit Talks Saturday
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:20 PM
Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will hold video talks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday as they seek a breakthrough in post-Brexit trade negotiations.
The two leaders will meet online in the afternoon, von der Leyen's spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter, for "stock-taking of negotiations and discussion of next steps".
