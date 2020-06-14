(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday expressed indignation at attacks of right-wing radicals on police officers and reporters during the recent rally organized by opponents of Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in London.

On Saturday, BLM activists planned to hold the fourth in a row rally in London, but after associations of football fans announced that they would come to the capital over the weekend to protect monuments from anti-racism protesters, the action has been canceled. However, football fans and far-right radicals arrived in the center of the UK capital to hold demonstrations and engaged in clashes with police officers and journalists throwing cans and liquor bottles at them.

"Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law. These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

A wave of protests against racial inequality has swept through the United Kingdom in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. Over the past week, demonstrators clashed with police and turned their attention to statues commemorating public figures linked with racism or the slave trade.