UK's Johnson Faces Fresh Scandal Over Lockdown Party Breach

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 05:31 PM

UK's Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled Tuesday in another scandal over his government's alleged lockdown breaches as police said they were investigating a Downing Street gathering attended by dozens of top officials.

In the latest in a string of such allegations, Johnson and others allegedly held a drinks gathering in the garden of his official residence in May 2020 when any in-person socialising was outlawed.

An email leaked late Monday indicated that Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant, invited more than 100 Downing Street colleagues to "bring your own booze" to the event, which Johnson and his wife Carrie allegedly attended.

The potentially highly damaging revelations follow a series of similar accusations which emerged last month about Downing Street parties held during later lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas in 2020.

They prompted Johnson to appoint another senior civil servant, Sue Gray, to investigate the allegations, and she is now expected to expand her probe to cover the new claims.

Meanwhile in a statement released late Monday, London police said they were also making enquiries over potential breaches of the lockdown laws in relation to the May gathering.

"The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office," the force said.

