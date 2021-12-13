UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader In 'Most Capable' Prime Minister Poll

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

Boris Johnson fell 13 points behind his political nemesis, Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer, on whom would make the country' most capable prime minister, an Ipsos MORI poll revealed on Monday

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021)

The survey showed that 44% of the people voted for Starmer, while 31% opted for Johnson when asked who they thought was the best of the two to lead the UK now.

The poll was taken between December 3-10, before, during and after the scandal surrounding a Christmas party held at Number 10 Downing Street last year, when such gatherings were strictly prohibited under the COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission announced that the ruling Conservative Party had been fined 17,800 ($23,472) for failing to "accurately report" a donation which was largely used last year to finance the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment where Johnson lives with his family.

"Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are feeling the chill. Of course, it is still only mid-term and things can change, but people told us they cared about the Downing St Xmas party, and the last few weeks have all added up to the Prime Minister's personal brand taking a hit," Gideon Skinner, head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI, was quoted as saying.

According to the polling firm, it is the first time a Labour leader has been ahead as "most capable" PM in one of its surveys since January 2008, when Gordon Brown led David Cameron.

