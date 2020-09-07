UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson, France's Macron Discuss Navalny Case By Phone - Prime Minister's Office

Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed the situation over Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during phone talks and reiterated their demand for Moscow to give an explanation on the matter, Johnson's office said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Berlin's Charite hospital, where Navalny is currently being treated, announced that the politician's condition had improved and he was woken up from an induced coma.

"The Prime Minister and President Macron expressed their outrage at the attack on Alexey Navalny and reiterated that Russia must urgently explain how the opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok," the statement said.

Apart from that, the leaders discussed cooperation between the UK and France in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other international issues, including the situation the middle East.

"They discussed the shared challenge of illegal small boat crossings from France to the UK. The Prime Minister set out that the UK's aim is to stop the smuggling operations and prevent boats arriving on our shores, and they agreed to work together in a spirit of cooperation to address the issue," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Macron said that he held fruitful talks with the UK prime minister and discussed a range of issues, including steps needed to be taken regarding the situation around Navalny.

"Very good discussion with @BorisJohnson. We will step up our cooperation against migrant smugglers. We discussed steps to take following the poisoning of Alexeï Navalny, the situation in Lebanon and the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom," Macron wrote on Twitter.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment.

Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny. Within the context, Moscow sent requests for legal assistance and more information on Navalny's case. In response, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin could share the information about Navalny, but it was a multistage process.

