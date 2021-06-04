(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, urging others to follow suit.

"Second jab done. When it's your turn, get the jab," he tweeted.

Johnson said that half of the UK's adult population had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday. The UK prides itself on moving faster than the rest of Europe on the vaccine rollout.