UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson, His Spouse Leave Prime Minister's Downing Street Residence

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

UK's Johnson, His Spouse Leave Prime Minister's Downing Street Residence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday left the Downing Street residence with his spouse Carrie as former UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to take up the post.

On Monday, Johnson congratulated his successor Truss on her victory in the premiership election, saying that it is "the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."

Truss won the elections in the UK Conservative Party on Monday, and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, promising, among other things, to tackle high electricity prices and reduce taxes in the near future. She won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, thus overtaking former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The final point that sparked a major political crisis in the UK was the scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher, who resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in one of London's private members club. Johnson decided to leave the prime minister's post on July 7 after dozens of officials stepped left his government.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Electricity London United Kingdom July 2020 Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

39 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

4 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.