LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are expecting their second child, according to the latter's Instagram account.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves," Carrie Johnson wrote, mentioning that the baby is due by this Christmas and that she had a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The prime minister married his third wife in a secret ceremony this May. The pair has an out-of-wedlock son named Wilfred, who was born in April last year.

Johnson has four adult children from his marriage with lawyer Marina Wheeler, an out-of-wedlock daughter with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and, allegedly, one more extramarital offspring. The UK prime minister has shown a propensity for dodging the question when asked by journalists about the exact number of his offspring.