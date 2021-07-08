(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern on Wednesday over the political situation in Afghanistan as he prepares to release a statement on Kabul on July 8, hoping that the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the government reach an agreement.

"If you ask me whether I feel happy about the current situation in Afghanistan, of course, I don't. I'm apprehensive. I think that the situation is fraught with risks. We must hope that the parties in Kabul can come together to reach an agreement, and somehow or other, we must hope that an accommodation must be found eventually with the Taliban," Johnson told a parliamentary committee.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020. Among other things, the deal stipulated the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban abstaining from violence and guaranteeing that the country will not turn into a safe-haven for terrorists.

However, the departure of foreign soldiers from the country, scheduled to finish by September 11, has been met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban in the past weeks.