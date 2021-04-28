UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Insists He 'Covered The Costs' Of Downing Street Apartment Refurbishment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK's Johnson Insists He 'Covered the Costs' of Downing Street Apartment Refurbishment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he had paid for the revamp of his Downing Street residence from his own pocket amid an investigation into the transactions related to the refurbishment.

Earlier in the day, the country's Electoral Commission announced that it would investigate whether the transactions were properly reported and if there were any offenses committed.

"I've paid for the Downing Street refurbishment personally," Johnson said in parliament.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, whose party has requested a full investigation into the way the prime minister paid for the refurbishment of his official apartment, pressured Johnson to reveal who paid the initial invoice for the revamp.

"I've given him [Starmer] the answer, and the answer is I have covered the costs ... but I think people will think it is absolutely bizarre that he is focusing on this issue," Johnson said.

The prime minister added that he had acted in full compliance with the country's ministerial code of conduct.

