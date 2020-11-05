UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Likely To Favor Trump Victory In US Presidential Election - Former Ambassador

Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A victory for incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election will likely make it easier for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reach a free trade agreement with the United States, Peter Westmacott, the former UK ambassador in Washington, told the Sky news broadcaster on Thursday.

"Frankly, I think from No. 10's [Downing Street] point of view, more Trump would probably be easier for the prime minister. There's a strong personal relationship and they get on, and Donald Trump says he loves Brexit and he says he's going to help with a free trade agreement," Westmacott said.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who is currently ahead in the election race, has previously said that any Brexit agreement with the European Union that would create a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland may impact free trade negotiations between Washington and London.

As of 10:45 GMT on Thursday, Biden holds a slim lead as ballots in a handful of battleground states continue to be counted. The Fox News broadcaster has Biden with 50.4 percent of the popular vote, compared to 48 percent for Donald Trump.

The Democratic candidate has secured 264 electoral votes compared to Trump's 214, with five states still to be called, according to the broadcaster.

