UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity By Postponing Conversation With Putin - Labour

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 01:33 PM

UK's Johnson Misses 'Vital' Opportunity by Postponing Conversation With Putin - Labour

UK Labour lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed a "vital diplomatic opportunity" when he rescheduled a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Labour lawmaker and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson missed a "vital diplomatic opportunity" when he rescheduled a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Johnson told lawmakers that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the phone conversation was canceled. The cancellation was reportedly caused by a UK police investigation into a string of parties held at Johnson's official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown that found serious "failures of leadership and judgment."

"Amid a dangerous crisis threatening peace in Europe, a vital diplomatic opportunity is missed so the PM can scramble to clear up the mess he's created at home," Lammy tweeted on Monday evening.

On Monday, when the UK-Russia top-level call was initially set to take place, Putin had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron instead to discuss the situation around Ukraine and Russian proposals on security guarantees.

In recent months, Western countries have accused Russia of a troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and plans to attack the neighbor country. Moscow has dismissed the claims, which it considers to be a pretext for NATO military deployment near Russia's borders and plans to expand further eastward.

Tensions escalated last week, as NATO began deploying additional troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in anticipation of the alleged invasion. Russia said it deems the move to be a pretext for a provocation and for Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the resolution of the conflict in the breakaway Donbas region.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Resolution Prime Minister Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Minsk David Vladimir Putin Kiev United Kingdom Border Labour

Recent Stories

Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

38 minutes ago
 Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from ta ..

Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from taking action against her

44 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Captain says they need ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Captain says they need to improve fielding

1 hour ago
 Senate refers three government bills to committee

Senate refers three government bills to committee

24 seconds ago
 Inspired by Navalny, Russian bloggers stand up to ..

Inspired by Navalny, Russian bloggers stand up to corruption

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>