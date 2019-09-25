MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday offered the country's opposition to submit a vote of no confidence in his government by the end of the day.

On Tuesday, the UK main opposition parties expressed a desire to initiate a vote of confidence in the cabinet after the Supreme Court had ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament from September 10 until October 14 had been unlawful.

"If the party opposite [Labour Party] does not in fact have confidence in the government, they will have the chance to prove it. They have until the House rises ... today to table a motion of no-confidence in the government," Johnson told the parliament.