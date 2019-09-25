UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Offers Opposition To Submit Vote Of No Confidence In Government On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

UK's Johnson Offers Opposition to Submit Vote of No Confidence in Government on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday offered the country's opposition to submit a vote of no confidence in his government by the end of the day.

On Tuesday, the UK main opposition parties expressed a desire to initiate a vote of confidence in the cabinet after the Supreme Court had ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend the parliament from September 10 until October 14 had been unlawful.

"If the party opposite [Labour Party] does not in fact have confidence in the government, they will have the chance to prove it. They have until the House rises ... today to table a motion of no-confidence in the government," Johnson told the parliament.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Vote United Kingdom September October From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.