UK's Johnson Planning To Increase National Insurance Tax To Fund Social Care - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:41 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to break his Conservative Partys political manifesto on tax when he announces as soon as next week a rise in National Insurance payments to fix the social care crisis, British media reported on Friday

According to Daily Mirror, Johnsons office and the Treasury are still discussing the amount of the tax rise, and it is said to be between 1 and 1.25%.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Health Secretary Sajid Javid is pushing for a 2% increase.

Reacting to the media reports, Labour lawmaker and shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky news that the prime minister had promised a plan to fix social care, but at the same time made a manifesto commitment not to raise taxes.

"So, one of those was a lie from what we know so far," Reynolds said, adding that the Labour Party would need to see all the details before taking a position on the alleged National Insurance rise.

"It wouldn't be reasonable to rule anything out without knowing what the plan would be," Reynolds said, although he made it clear that the opposition party does not want to vote against giving more money to social care.

The Labour Party has claimed that increasing the National Insurance tax to fund the social care system would affect younger and lower paid workers, as their contributions would be higher than those of older and wealthier people.

