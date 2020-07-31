(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced on Friday that the next stage of England's COVID-19 economic reopening, which would have seen ice skating rinks, casinos, and bowling alleys reopen, has been postponed for two weeks due to the rising number of coronavirus disease cases.

"On Saturday, August 1, we had hoped to reopen in England some of the higher-risk settings that had remained closed. Today, I'm afraid, we're postponing those changes for at least a fortnight," the prime minister said.

This postponement will largely affect non-essential recreational centers, which will now not be allowed to reopen until August 15 at the earliest, the prime minister said.

"That means until August 15 at the earliest, casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and the remaining close-contact services must remain closed. Indoor performances will not resume, pilots of larger crowds in sports venues and conference centers will not take place," Johnson remarked.