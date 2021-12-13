(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Russia's work in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Russia's work in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"(The sides) expressed satisfaction with the results of the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow under the chairmanship of the UK.

The Prime Minister of Great Britain noted the contribution made by the Russian side to the conference, as well as the meetings on forestry and land use," the Kremlin said in a statement following the conversation between Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The COP26 climate summit was held in Glasgow on October 31 - November 12. It was organized to help reach meaningful commitments to fulfill the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse gas emissions reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance.