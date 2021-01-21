UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Praises US Return To Paris Climate Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:49 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement.

"President @JoeBiden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news.

In the year we host @COP26 [UN Climate Change Conference] in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet," Johnson tweeted.

On Wednesday, new US President Joe Biden signed three executive orders, including one on the US rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. The decision reverses former President Donald Trump's move to abandon the accord.

The COP 26 will be held in Glasgow in early November.

