UK's Johnson Proposes Early Election On October 15

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

UK's Johnson proposes early election on October 15

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to "allow the people of this country to have their view".

