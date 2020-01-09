LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday that he was looking forward to concluding a free trade agreement with the European Union and that he was ready to start the negotiations as soon as the United Kingdom withdraws from the bloc on January 31, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister today held a positive meeting in Downing Street with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission ... They discussed the progress of ratification in the UK and in the European Parliament. He said the UK wanted a positive new UK and EU partnership, based on friendly cooperation, our shared history, interests and values. The PM reiterated that we wanted a broad free trade agreement covering goods and services, and cooperation in other areas," the statement read.

Johnson added that at the moment his main priority was the implementation of the withdrawal agreement by the last day of January.

He also noted that the post-Brexit transition period would not be extended beyond December 31, 2020.

"Any future partnership must not involve any kind of alignment or ECJ [European Court of Justice] jurisdiction. He said the UK would also maintain control of UK fishing waters and our immigration system. The PM made clear that we would continue to ensure high standards in the UK in areas like workers' rights, animal welfare, agriculture and the environment. The PM said the UK was ready to start negotiations on the future partnership and Canada-style FTA [free-trade area] as soon as possible after January 31," the prime minister's office said.

Johnson and von der Leyen also discussed the situation in Iraq, noting the importance of coalition forces continuing the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).