London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recuperating Monday at his countryside retreat and remained off work after saying his battle with coronavirus "could have gone either way".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is currently deputising for him, but the government is set to make a decision this week on whether to maintain Britain's lockdown.

Confinement measures have been in place since March 20 across the country, where more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19, making it one of the worst-affected nations in the global pandemic.

Johnson became the most high-profile leader to contract the virus last month and spent a week in hospital -- including three days in intensive care -- before being discharged Sunday.

He thanked medics who cared for him when it "could have gone either way" in a candid video message released Sunday.

The 55-year-old is now staying at Chequers, a 16th-century mansion northwestof London used as a retreat by British premiers for the past century.