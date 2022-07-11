(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would not back any contender in the Conservative leadership race during the waning weeks of his tenure.

"There's a contest underway and it's happened, and I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," he told Sky news.

The 58-year-old said it was his job to oversee the election process in the coming weeks after he tendered his resignation on Thursday.

"I'm determined to get on and deliver the mandate that was given to us, but my job is really just to oversee the process in the next few weeks, and I'm sure that the outcome will be good," he said.

Johnson will stay in office until a replacement is found. His departure follows a series of scandals that led several ministers to quit last week. Eleven candidates are now vying for his job, including former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-head of the Treasury Rishi Sunak.