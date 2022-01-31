UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Refuses To Step Down After Report On Downing Street COVID-19 Lockdown Parties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday refused calls to resign after an investigation into a string of parties held at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown found there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment."

"I am going to get on with the job," Johnson told Parliament following the release of the report on the inquiry conducted by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

