UK's Johnson Risk Facing Tory Rebellion Over Extending COVID-19 Legislation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Up to 60 Conservative backbenchers are threatening UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with revolt during Thursday's vote on renewing the country's emergency coronavirus legislation after the prime minister floated the idea that pub owners could be allowed to require vaccination certificates to service clients, Sky news reported.

The initiative was raised on Wednesday during a hearing of the House of Commons' Liaison Committee.

According to the broadcaster, Johnson's suggestion caused a wave of consternation from publicans and lawmakers, including the Tory anti-lockdown faction led by Steve Baker.

Meanwhile, senior Conservative backbenchers have denounced the country's coronavirus legislation and are threatening to organize up to 60 people to rebel against it.

If extended, the UK emergency legislation will remain in force until September 25.

