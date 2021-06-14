UK's Johnson Says 'Always Hopeful' Relations With Russia Will Improve
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his hope on Monday that the "disappointing" relations with Russia would eventually improve.
"I'm always hopeful that things will improve with Russia but I'm afraid that, so far, it's been pretty disappointing from the UK point of view," Johnson said in a doorstop statement ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels.