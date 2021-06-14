UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Says 'Always Hopeful' Relations With Russia Will Improve

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:38 PM

UK's Johnson Says 'Always Hopeful' Relations With Russia Will Improve

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his hope on Monday that the "disappointing" relations with Russia would eventually improve

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his hope on Monday that the "disappointing" relations with Russia would eventually improve.

"I'm always hopeful that things will improve with Russia but I'm afraid that, so far, it's been pretty disappointing from the UK point of view," Johnson said in a doorstop statement ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Brussels United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly to appear in Atif Aslam’s new video so ..

10 minutes ago

US journalist detained in Myanmar released: lawyer ..

15 seconds ago

Johnson Says Biden Will Send 'Some Pretty Tough Me ..

17 seconds ago

PNCA announces result of week-27 talent hunt music ..

18 seconds ago

Bilawal criticizing the budget without reading its ..

20 seconds ago

Three injured in cylinder blast in lahore

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.